Titan Machinery Inc (TITN) is 3.70% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on Monday, with Titan Machinery Inc (NASDAQ: TITN) stock price down -8.53% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $18.52. TITN’s price has ranged from $12.50 to $23.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -35.11%. With a float of $20.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.37 million.

Titan Machinery Inc (TITN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Industrial Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of Titan Machinery Inc is 11.09%, while institutional ownership is 89.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03 ’25, was worth 10,002. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 658 shares at a rate of $15.20, taking the stock ownership to the 37,330 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21 ’25, when Company’s Chairman bought 22,524 for $16.83, making the entire transaction worth $379,079. This insider now owns 135,388 shares in total.

Titan Machinery Inc (TITN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 1/31/2025, the company reported earnings of -1.98 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.11% per share during the next fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc (NASDAQ: TITN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Titan Machinery Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Titan Machinery Inc (TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc (NASDAQ: TITN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.43 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.20%.

During the past 100 days, Titan Machinery Inc’s (TITN) raw stochastic average was set at 30.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.95 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.68 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.81 in the near term. At $18.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.64. The third support level lies at $14.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

Titan Machinery Inc (NASDAQ: TITN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 395.94 million, the company has a total of 23,373K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,702 M while annual income is -36,910 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 546,430 K while its latest quarter income was -6,000 K.