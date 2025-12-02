TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) kicked off at the price of $6.28: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Monday, TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) opened lower -9.70% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $6.96. Price fluctuations for TMC have ranged from $0.72 to $11.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -146.40% at the time writing. With a float of $181.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $408.86 million.

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TMC the metals company Inc is 54.88%, while institutional ownership is 11.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22 ’25, was worth 9,182,868. In this transaction Chief Strategy Officer of this company sold 1,591,485 shares at a rate of $5.77, taking the stock ownership to the 1,145,792 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,591,485 for $5.77, making the entire transaction worth $9,185,980.

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.05) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -146.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TMC the metals company Inc (TMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc (TMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TMC the metals company Inc, TMC], we can find that recorded value of 10.85 million was better than the volume posted last year of 8.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.64%.

During the past 100 days, TMC the metals company Inc’s (TMC) raw stochastic average was set at 27.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.46 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.53 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.80. The third major resistance level sits at $6.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.74.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) Key Stats

There are currently 413,492K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -81,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -184,390 K.

