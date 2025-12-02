Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) last year’s performance of -35.74% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) kicked off on Monday, down -6.72% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $32.01. Over the past 52 weeks, TWST has traded in a range of $23.30-$55.33.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.31% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.75%. With a float of $57.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.63 million.

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Twist Bioscience Corp is 5.27%, while institutional ownership is 116.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21 ’25, was worth 20,063. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 757 shares at a rate of $26.50, taking the stock ownership to the 145,402 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21 ’25, when Company’s President and COO sold 1,776 for $26.50, making the entire transaction worth $47,070. This insider now owns 332,883 shares in total.

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.53 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.63) by 0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.75% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.66% during the next five years compared to 18.31% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Twist Bioscience Corp’s (TWST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.33. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Twist Bioscience Corp, TWST], we can find that recorded value of 1.26 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.57%.

During the past 100 days, Twist Bioscience Corp’s (TWST) raw stochastic average was set at 42.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.01 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.79 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.07. The third major resistance level sits at $32.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.53.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.83 billion has total of 61,148K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 376,570 K in contrast with the sum of -77,670 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 99,010 K and last quarter income was -27,140 K.

