UiPath Inc (PATH) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -11.03% last month.

On Monday, UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) was 1.88% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $13.86. A 52-week range for PATH has been $9.38 – $18.74.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 33.36%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 25.10%. With a float of $405.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $453.40 million.

UiPath Inc (PATH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward UiPath Inc stocks. The insider ownership of UiPath Inc is 23.58%, while institutional ownership is 55.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 05 ’25, was worth 678,366. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company sold 45,000 shares at a rate of $15.07, taking the stock ownership to the 29,288,585 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04 ’25, when Company’s CEO and Chairman sold 45,000 for $15.02, making the entire transaction worth $676,094. This insider now owns 29,333,585 shares in total.

UiPath Inc (PATH) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.07) by 0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.10% during the next five years compared to 33.36% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what UiPath Inc (PATH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UiPath Inc (PATH)

The latest stats from [UiPath Inc, PATH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.86 million was inferior to 14.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.66%.

During the past 100 days, UiPath Inc’s (PATH) raw stochastic average was set at 44.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.69 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.61 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.61. The third major resistance level sits at $15.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.31. The third support level lies at $13.06 if the price breaches the second support level.

UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) Key Stats

There are 531,022K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.50 billion. As of now, sales total 1,430 M while income totals -73,690 K. Its latest quarter income was 361,730 K while its last quarter net income were 1,580 K.