United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) last year’s performance of 209.60% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

United States Antimony Corp (AMEX: UAMY) on Monday, plunged -10.31% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.11. Within the past 52 weeks, UAMY’s price has moved between $0.71 and $19.71.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 21.57% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.50%. With a float of $120.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.20 million.

United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of United States Antimony Corp is 13.78%, while institutional ownership is 34.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03 ’25, was worth 23,103. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 50,000 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $350,000.

United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.01) by 0.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

United States Antimony Corp (AMEX: UAMY) Trading Performance Indicators

United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.73 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United States Antimony Corp (UAMY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [United States Antimony Corp, UAMY], we can find that recorded value of 6.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.84%.

During the past 100 days, United States Antimony Corp’s (UAMY) raw stochastic average was set at 17.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.67 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.79 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.26. The third major resistance level sits at $6.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.66.

United States Antimony Corp (AMEX: UAMY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 767.40 million based on 140,036K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,940 K and income totals -1,730 K. The company made 8,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,780 K in sales during its previous quarter.