Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.72% last month.

Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) kicked off on Monday, down -8.24% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $49.61. Over the past 52 weeks, PCVX has traded in a range of $27.66-$94.76.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -29.88% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -42.33%. With a float of $126.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.03 million.

Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Vaxcyte Inc is 3.05%, while institutional ownership is 107.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 05 ’25, was worth 353,699. In this transaction SVP, GEN COUNSEL & CORP SEC of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $70.74, taking the stock ownership to the 41,620 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 05 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 5,000 for $68.87, making the entire transaction worth $344,350.

Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -1.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.99) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.33% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -20.59% during the next five years compared to -29.88% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vaxcyte Inc’s (PCVX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.92, a number that is poised to hit -1.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX)

Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.36 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.35%.

During the past 100 days, Vaxcyte Inc’s (PCVX) raw stochastic average was set at 77.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.05 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.67 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.82 in the near term. At $48.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.20. The third support level lies at $41.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.96 billion has total of 130,906K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -463,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -212,830 K.