Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.72% last month.

Shaun Noe

Company News

Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) kicked off on Monday, down -8.24% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $49.61. Over the past 52 weeks, PCVX has traded in a range of $27.66-$94.76.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -29.88% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -42.33%. With a float of $126.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.03 million.

Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Vaxcyte Inc is 3.05%, while institutional ownership is 107.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 05 ’25, was worth 353,699. In this transaction SVP, GEN COUNSEL & CORP SEC of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $70.74, taking the stock ownership to the 41,620 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 05 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 5,000 for $68.87, making the entire transaction worth $344,350.

Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -1.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.99) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.33% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -20.59% during the next five years compared to -29.88% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vaxcyte Inc’s (PCVX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.92, a number that is poised to hit -1.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX)

Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.36 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.35%.

During the past 100 days, Vaxcyte Inc’s (PCVX) raw stochastic average was set at 77.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.05 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.67 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.82 in the near term. At $48.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.20. The third support level lies at $41.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.96 billion has total of 130,906K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -463,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -212,830 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.