VICI Properties Inc (VICI) 20 Days SMA touches -3.62%: The odds favor the bear

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) kicked off on Monday, down -0.80% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $28.82. Over the past 52 weeks, VICI has traded in a range of $27.98-$34.03.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 15.51%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.22%. With a float of $1.07 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.07 billion.

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of VICI Properties Inc is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 100.16%.

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.67 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.68) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.22% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.54% during the next five years compared to 15.51% growth over the previous five years of trading.

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VICI Properties Inc’s (VICI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.06. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.7 million, its volume of 13.89 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.25%.

During the past 100 days, VICI Properties Inc’s (VICI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.39 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.45 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.68 in the near term. At $28.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.19.

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.56 billion has total of 1,068,811K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,849 M in contrast with the sum of 2,679 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,007 M and last quarter income was 762,040 K.