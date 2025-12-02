Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) 20 Days SMA touches 3.21%: The odds favor the bear

Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM) on Monday, soared 4.11% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $36.53. Within the past 52 weeks, VNOM’s price has moved between $34.09 and $53.52.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 38.51% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -54.76%. With a float of $166.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.26 million.

Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Viper Energy Inc is 1.31%, while institutional ownership is 97.75%.

Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.44) by 1.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.76% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -18.24% during the next five years compared to 38.51% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM) Trading Performance Indicators

Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.88 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viper Energy Inc (VNOM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Viper Energy Inc, VNOM], we can find that recorded value of 1.44 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.23%.

During the past 100 days, Viper Energy Inc’s (VNOM) raw stochastic average was set at 53.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.16 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.06 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.30. The third major resistance level sits at $40.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.40.

Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.67 billion based on 359,509K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 860,390 K and income totals 359,250 K. The company made 418,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -77,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.