Walmart Inc (WMT) 20 Days SMA touches 7.06%: The odds favor the bear

On Monday, Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) was 0.92% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $110.51. A 52-week range for WMT has been $79.81 – $110.70.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.82% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 4.82%. With a float of $4.36 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.97 billion.

Walmart Inc (WMT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Walmart Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Walmart Inc is 45.31%, while institutional ownership is 36.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25 ’25, was worth 746,550. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $106.65, taking the stock ownership to the 136,289 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28 ’25, when Company’s Executive Officer proposed sale 77,664 for $104.06, making the entire transaction worth $8,081,716.

Walmart Inc (WMT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/31/2025, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.66 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.65) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.82% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.71% during the next five years compared to 6.82% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Walmart Inc (WMT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Walmart Inc, WMT], we can find that recorded value of 21.52 million was better than the volume posted last year of 18.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.28%.

During the past 100 days, Walmart Inc’s (WMT) raw stochastic average was set at 98.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.35 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.72 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $104.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $112.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $112.61. The third major resistance level sits at $113.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $110.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $109.28.

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) Key Stats

There are 7,972,851K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 889.21 billion. As of now, sales total 680,985 M while income totals 19,436 M. Its latest quarter income was 179,496 M while its last quarter net income were 6,143 M.