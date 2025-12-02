Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.99%

A new trading day began on Monday, with Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) stock price down -8.32% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.0. HOWL’s price has ranged from $0.60 to $2.38 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -20.76% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 9.66%. With a float of $35.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.27 million.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc is 26.16%, while institutional ownership is 29.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26 ’25, was worth 38,198. In this transaction Director of this company sold 38,978 shares at a rate of $0.98, taking the stock ownership to the 3,248,573 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 39,096 for $0.94, making the entire transaction worth $36,750. This insider now owns 3,196,463 shares in total.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.46 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.66% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.78% during the next five years compared to -20.76% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Werewolf Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.45 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.57%.

During the past 100 days, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc’s (HOWL) raw stochastic average was set at 7.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0992 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1253 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4756, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2439. However, in the short run, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9762. Second resistance stands at $1.0356. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0712. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8812, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8456. The third support level lies at $0.7862 if the price breaches the second support level.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 44.50 million, the company has a total of 48,540K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,890 K while annual income is -70,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -16,370 K.

