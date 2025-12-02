ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) posted a 17.30% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE: ZIP) kicked off on Monday, up 4.21% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.75. Over the past 52 weeks, ZIP has traded in a range of $3.35-$9.09.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -7.16%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -215.86%. With a float of $62.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1000 employees.

ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of ZipRecruiter Inc is 27.30%, while institutional ownership is 58.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18 ’25, was worth 11,357. In this transaction EVP, Chief People Officer of this company sold 2,847 shares at a rate of $3.99, taking the stock ownership to the 208,754 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 20 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Chief Technology Officer sold 7,330 for $4.00, making the entire transaction worth $29,346. This insider now owns 325,980 shares in total.

ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.05) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -215.86% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -20.30% during the next five years compared to -7.16% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE: ZIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ZipRecruiter Inc’s (ZIP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.93. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP)

Looking closely at ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE: ZIP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.76%.

During the past 100 days, ZipRecruiter Inc’s (ZIP) raw stochastic average was set at 74.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.27 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.27 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.08. However, in the short run, ZipRecruiter Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.10. Second resistance stands at $5.26. The third major resistance level sits at $5.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.32.

ZipRecruiter Inc (NYSE: ZIP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 423.52 million has total of 85,559K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 474,000 K in contrast with the sum of -12,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 114,980 K and last quarter income was -9,820 K.