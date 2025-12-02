Zspace Inc (ZSPC) volume exceeds 0.88 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Zspace Inc (NASDAQ: ZSPC) kicked off on Monday, down -11.67% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.43. Over the past 52 weeks, ZSPC has traded in a range of $0.38-$32.69.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -5.56%. With a float of $6.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.48 million.

In an organization with 78 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Zspace Inc (ZSPC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Zspace Inc is 76.66%, while institutional ownership is 7.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06 ’25, was worth 6,765. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 6,831 shares at a rate of $0.99, taking the stock ownership to the 27,253 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 06 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 3,748 for $0.99, making the entire transaction worth $3,712. This insider now owns 25,947 shares in total.

Zspace Inc (ZSPC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -2.97 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.09) by -2.88.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.56% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zspace Inc (NASDAQ: ZSPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Zspace Inc’s (ZSPC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.48. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zspace Inc (ZSPC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.83 million. That was better than the volume of 0.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.85%.

During the past 100 days, Zspace Inc’s (ZSPC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1027 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.2135 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9480, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.8372. However, in the short run, Zspace Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4079. Second resistance stands at $0.4402. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4565. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3593, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3430. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3107.

Zspace Inc (NASDAQ: ZSPC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.91 million has total of 29,050K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 38,100 K in contrast with the sum of -20,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,790 K and last quarter income was -6,170 K.

