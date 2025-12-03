$1.16M in average volume shows that MKS Inc (MKSI) is heading in the right direction

On Tuesday, MKS Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) was 3.23% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $155.94. A 52-week range for MKSI has been $54.84 – $160.18.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 1.99%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.17%. With a float of $66.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

MKS Inc (MKSI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MKS Inc stocks. The insider ownership of MKS Inc is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 109.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’25, was worth 47,643. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 22 ’25, when Company’s EVP & COO sold 711 for $138.68, making the entire transaction worth $98,601. This insider now owns 22,535 shares in total.

MKS Inc (MKSI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 2.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 1.96) by 0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.17% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.80% during the next five years compared to 1.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MKS Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MKS Inc (MKSI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.11, a number that is poised to hit 2.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MKS Inc (MKSI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.17 million, its volume of 0.74 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.77%.

During the past 100 days, MKS Inc’s (MKSI) raw stochastic average was set at 97.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.11 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.91 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $140.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $163.59 in the near term. At $166.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $169.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $157.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $154.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $151.62.

MKS Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) Key Stats

There are 67,169K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.81 billion. As of now, sales total 3,586 M while income totals 190,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 988,000 K while its last quarter net income were 74,000 K.