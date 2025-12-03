$1.27M in average volume shows that KBR Inc (KBR) is heading in the right direction

On Tuesday, KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR) was 4.57% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $41.77. A 52-week range for KBR has been $39.61 – $61.49.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 14.43%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 14.18%. With a float of $125.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.99 million.

KBR Inc (KBR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward KBR Inc stocks. The insider ownership of KBR Inc is 1.46%, while institutional ownership is 98.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 18 ’25, was worth 1,056,246. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $52.81, taking the stock ownership to the 802,361 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 18 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 20,000 for $52.81, making the entire transaction worth $1,056,247.

KBR Inc (KBR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.91 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.82) by 0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.18% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.23% during the next five years compared to 14.43% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what KBR Inc (KBR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.18. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KBR Inc (KBR)

Looking closely at KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.43 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.88%.

During the past 100 days, KBR Inc’s (KBR) raw stochastic average was set at 32.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.02 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.65. However, in the short run, KBR Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.59. Second resistance stands at $45.50. The third major resistance level sits at $46.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.39.

KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR) Key Stats

There are 126,990K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.55 billion. As of now, sales total 7,742 M while income totals 375,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,931 M while its last quarter net income were 115,000 K.