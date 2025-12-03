$1.42M in average volume shows that Immunic Inc (IMUX) is heading in the right direction

On Tuesday, Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) was -3.98% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. A 52-week range for IMUX has been $0.56 – $1.42.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 26.01%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.11%. With a float of $118.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.28 million.

Immunic Inc (IMUX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Immunic Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Immunic Inc is 1.31%, while institutional ownership is 42.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13 ’25, was worth 16,694. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.83, taking the stock ownership to the 36,032 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05 ’25, when Company’s President and COO bought 12,512 for $0.79, making the entire transaction worth $9,884. This insider now owns 12,512 shares in total.

Immunic Inc (IMUX) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.11% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.76% during the next five years compared to 26.01% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Immunic Inc (IMUX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Immunic Inc (IMUX)

Looking closely at Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.13 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.05%.

During the past 100 days, Immunic Inc’s (IMUX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0485 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0629 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8035, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9141. However, in the short run, Immunic Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6830. Second resistance stands at $0.7141. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7323. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6337, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6155. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5844.

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) Key Stats

There are 120,285K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 78.42 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -100,510 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -25,580 K.