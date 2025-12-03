$1.52M in average volume shows that Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) is heading in the right direction

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ: CLBT) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.91% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $17.14. Over the past 52 weeks, CLBT has traded in a range of $13.10-$26.30.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 124.29%. With a float of $114.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.47 million.

Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Cellebrite DI Ltd is 52.32%, while institutional ownership is 46.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24 ’25, was worth 33,237. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21 ’25, when Company’s OFFICER proposed sale 3,704 for $17.44, making the entire transaction worth $64,598.

Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.1) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.29% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ: CLBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cellebrite DI Ltd’s (CLBT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.08. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cellebrite DI Ltd (CLBT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cellebrite DI Ltd, CLBT], we can find that recorded value of 1.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.48%.

During the past 100 days, Cellebrite DI Ltd’s (CLBT) raw stochastic average was set at 68.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.68 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.57 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.53. The third major resistance level sits at $19.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.52.

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ: CLBT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.26 billion has total of 239,470K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 401,200 K in contrast with the sum of -283,010 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 126,030 K and last quarter income was 20,190 K.