10.22% volatility in NET Power Inc (NPWR) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Tuesday, NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) opened lower -5.90% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.88. Price fluctuations for NPWR have ranged from $1.48 to $12.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -207.93% at the time writing. With a float of $79.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.92 million.

NET Power Inc (NPWR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NET Power Inc is 4.71%, while institutional ownership is 38.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28 ’25, was worth 587,080. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $2.94, taking the stock ownership to the 2,900,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 200,000 for $2.94, making the entire transaction worth $587,080. This insider now owns 2,900,000 shares in total.

NET Power Inc (NPWR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.1) by -0.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -207.93% per share during the next fiscal year.

NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NET Power Inc (NPWR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NET Power Inc (NPWR)

The latest stats from [NET Power Inc, NPWR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.14 million was inferior to 1.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.84%.

During the past 100 days, NET Power Inc’s (NPWR) raw stochastic average was set at 20.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.28 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.30 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.05. The third major resistance level sits at $3.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.35.

NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) Key Stats

There are currently 222,142K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 602.01 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 250 K according to its annual income of -49,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -411,500 K.