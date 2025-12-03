10.27% volatility in Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) last month: This is a red flag warning

Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX: UMAC) kicked off on Tuesday, up 6.51% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.45. Over the past 52 weeks, UMAC has traded in a range of $4.45-$23.62.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 87.57%. With a float of $33.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.88 million.

Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Unusual Machines Inc is 8.54%, while institutional ownership is 22.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 20 ’25, was worth 79,625. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 8,750 shares at a rate of $9.10, taking the stock ownership to the 306,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 20 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 8,268 for $9.06, making the entire transaction worth $74,882. This insider now owns 52,712 shares in total.

Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported -0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.12) by -0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.57% per share during the next fiscal year.

Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX: UMAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Unusual Machines Inc’s (UMAC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 13.76. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 39.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.23 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.90%.

During the past 100 days, Unusual Machines Inc’s (UMAC) raw stochastic average was set at 17.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.86 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.10. However, in the short run, Unusual Machines Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.35. Second resistance stands at $9.70. The third major resistance level sits at $10.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.79.

Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX: UMAC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 331.88 million has total of 36,876K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,570 K in contrast with the sum of -31,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,130 K and last quarter income was 1,600 K.

