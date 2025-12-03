-11.62% percent quarterly performance for Boeing Co (BA) is not indicative of the underlying story

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) on Tuesday, soared 10.15% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $186.46. Within the past 52 weeks, BA’s price has moved between $128.88 and $242.69.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -74.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 53.52%. With a float of $759.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $759.67 million.

Boeing Co (BA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Boeing Co is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 73.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24 ’25, was worth 99,102. In this transaction CIDO, SVP IDT&S of this company bought 554 shares at a rate of $178.88, taking the stock ownership to the 28,442 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 06 ’25, when Company’s EVP and Chief HR Officer sold 1,366 for $197.66, making the entire transaction worth $270,009. This insider now owns 14,656 shares in total.

Boeing Co (BA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -5.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -3.78) by -2.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.52% per share during the next fiscal year.

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) Trading Performance Indicators

Boeing Co (BA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.38 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Boeing Co (BA)

Looking closely at Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), its last 5-days average volume was 10.09 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 8.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.89%.

During the past 100 days, Boeing Co’s (BA) raw stochastic average was set at 43.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.00 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.97 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $205.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $201.16. However, in the short run, Boeing Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $208.93. Second resistance stands at $212.49. The third major resistance level sits at $219.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $198.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $191.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $188.40.

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 156.11 billion based on 760,095K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 66,517 M and income totals -11,817 M. The company made 23,270 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,337 M in sales during its previous quarter.

