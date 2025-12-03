-13.06% percent quarterly performance for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Tuesday, Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) opened lower -3.93% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $11.71. Price fluctuations for OCUL have ranged from $5.78 to $13.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 8.51%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -18.85% at the time writing. With a float of $186.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.05 million.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ocular Therapeutix Inc is 12.31%, while institutional ownership is 79.18%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24 ’25, was worth 22,611. In this transaction Chief Strategy Officer of this company sold 1,878 shares at a rate of $12.04, taking the stock ownership to the 277,860 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 19,530 for $12.04, making the entire transaction worth $235,141. This insider now owns 3,157,960 shares in total.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.22) by -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.85% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.57% during the next five years compared to 8.51% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.78. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 42.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.09 million, its volume of 2.06 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.25%.

During the past 100 days, Ocular Therapeutix Inc’s (OCUL) raw stochastic average was set at 26.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.58 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.57 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.65 in the near term. At $12.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.34.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) Key Stats

There are currently 213,047K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.40 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 63,720 K according to its annual income of -193,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,540 K and its income totaled -69,420 K.