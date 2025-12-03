16.67% volatility in Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Tuesday, Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) was -3.59% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.84. A 52-week range for WKHS has been $0.53 – $15.75.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 18.62% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 90.44%. With a float of $23.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.96 million.

Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Workhorse Group Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Workhorse Group Inc is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 2.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17 ’25, was worth 131. In this transaction VP, Supply Chain Management of this company sold 100 shares at a rate of $1.31, taking the stock ownership to the 470 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17 ’25, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 120 for $1.31, making the entire transaction worth $157. This insider now owns 823 shares in total.

Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.94 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -4.38) by 3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.44% per share during the next fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -17.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.67 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.66%.

During the past 100 days, Workhorse Group Inc’s (WKHS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1343 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1334 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9704, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6596. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8478 in the near term. At $0.8841, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9130. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7826, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7537. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7174.

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) Key Stats

There are 23,963K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.45 million. As of now, sales total 6,620 K while income totals -101,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,380 K while its last quarter net income were -7,830 K.

