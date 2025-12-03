$2.05M in average volume shows that UGI Corp (UGI) is heading in the right direction

UGI Corp (NYSE: UGI) kicked off on Tuesday, down -3.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $39.39. Over the past 52 weeks, UGI has traded in a range of $26.73-$39.59.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 4.06%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -5.22%. With a float of $214.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9400 employees.

UGI Corp (UGI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas Industry. The insider ownership of UGI Corp is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 93.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26 ’25, was worth 439,699. In this transaction President of Subsidiary of this company sold 11,300 shares at a rate of $38.91, taking the stock ownership to the 18,220 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25 ’25, when Company’s President of Subsidiary sold 15,000 for $38.68, making the entire transaction worth $580,136. This insider now owns 33,492 shares in total.

UGI Corp (UGI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 1.37 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 1.19) by 0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.22% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.26% during the next five years compared to 4.06% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UGI Corp (NYSE: UGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at UGI Corp’s (UGI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UGI Corp (UGI)

Looking closely at UGI Corp (NYSE: UGI), its last 5-days average volume was 2.19 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.10%.

During the past 100 days, UGI Corp’s (UGI) raw stochastic average was set at 81.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.95 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.65 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.34. However, in the short run, UGI Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.00. Second resistance stands at $39.87. The third major resistance level sits at $40.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.30.

UGI Corp (NYSE: UGI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.18 billion has total of 214,528K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,287 M in contrast with the sum of 678,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,197 M and last quarter income was -13,000 K.