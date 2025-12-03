21.61% percent quarterly performance for Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Tuesday, Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) was 6.97% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $88.55. A 52-week range for PSTG has been $34.51 – $100.59.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 12.45%. With a float of $310.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $328.31 million.

Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Pure Storage Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Pure Storage Inc is 5.37%, while institutional ownership is 85.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10 ’25, was worth 9,158,935. In this transaction Chief Visionary Officer of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $91.59, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 100,000 for $90.07, making the entire transaction worth $9,007,000.

Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.42) by 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.45% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.55. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.93 million, its volume of 4.9 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.01%.

During the past 100 days, Pure Storage Inc’s (PSTG) raw stochastic average was set at 87.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.32 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 2.90 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $97.30 in the near term. At $99.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $103.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $91.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $85.38.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) Key Stats

There are 328,637K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 31.13 billion. As of now, sales total 3,168 M while income totals 106,740 K. Its latest quarter income was 861,000 K while its last quarter net income were 47,120 K.