-26.62% percent quarterly performance for Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) is not indicative of the underlying story

Smurfit WestRock plc (NYSE: SW) kicked off on Tuesday, down -3.37% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $35.65. Over the past 52 weeks, SW has traded in a range of $32.73-$56.05.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -18.33%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 206.48%. With a float of $519.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $522.17 million.

Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Smurfit WestRock plc is 0.46%, while institutional ownership is 96.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 06 ’25, was worth 595,182. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,180 shares at a rate of $39.21, taking the stock ownership to the 54,893 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 4,000 for $53.90, making the entire transaction worth $215,604. This insider now owns 44,361 shares in total.

Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/31/2024, the organization reported 0.42 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.59) by -0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 206.48% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 64.90% during the next five years compared to -18.33% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Smurfit WestRock plc (NYSE: SW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Smurfit WestRock plc’s (SW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.97. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Smurfit WestRock plc (SW)

Looking closely at Smurfit WestRock plc (NYSE: SW), its last 5-days average volume was 4.62 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.40%.

During the past 100 days, Smurfit WestRock plc’s (SW) raw stochastic average was set at 10.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.92 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.13 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.37. However, in the short run, Smurfit WestRock plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $35.18. Second resistance stands at $35.92. The third major resistance level sits at $36.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.74.

Smurfit WestRock plc (NYSE: SW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.93 billion has total of 522,186K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 21,109 M in contrast with the sum of 319,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,003 M and last quarter income was 246,000 K.