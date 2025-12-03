28.48% percent quarterly performance for MongoDB Inc (MDB) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Tuesday, MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) opened higher 22.23% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $328.87. Price fluctuations for MDB have ranged from $140.78 to $385.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 11.21%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.27% at the time writing. With a float of $78.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.36 million.

MongoDB Inc (MDB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MongoDB Inc is 3.49%, while institutional ownership is 92.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’25, was worth 1,639,743. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $338.52, making the entire transaction worth $3,385,221. This insider now owns 1,055,316 shares in total.

MongoDB Inc (MDB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 1/31/2025, the company posted 1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.67) by 0.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.27% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.33% during the next five years compared to 11.21% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MongoDB Inc (MDB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.46. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 92.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit 1.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.37 million, its volume of 3.74 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.81%.

During the past 100 days, MongoDB Inc’s (MDB) raw stochastic average was set at 92.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.30 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 11.87 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $335.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $247.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $414.49 in the near term. At $426.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $434.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $394.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $387.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $374.51.

MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) Key Stats

There are currently 81,357K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,006 M according to its annual income of -129,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 591,400 K and its income totaled -47,050 K.