3.24% volatility in Waystar Holding Corp (WAY) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Waystar Holding Corp (NASDAQ: WAY) stock price down -3.77% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $36.34. WAY’s price has ranged from $29.50 to $48.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 34.19%. With a float of $136.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.67 million.

Waystar Holding Corp (WAY) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Waystar Holding Corp is 28.65%, while institutional ownership is 78.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25 ’25, was worth 125,800. In this transaction Chief Marketing Officer of this company sold 3,400 shares at a rate of $37.00, taking the stock ownership to the 193,261 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,400 for $36.47, making the entire transaction worth $123,998.

Waystar Holding Corp (WAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.29 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.19% per share during the next fiscal year.

Waystar Holding Corp (NASDAQ: WAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Waystar Holding Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waystar Holding Corp (WAY)

The latest stats from [Waystar Holding Corp, WAY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.51 million was inferior to 2.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.01%.

During the past 100 days, Waystar Holding Corp’s (WAY) raw stochastic average was set at 19.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.22 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.16 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.42. The third major resistance level sits at $38.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.03.

Waystar Holding Corp (NASDAQ: WAY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.69 billion, the company has a total of 191,317K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 943,550 K while annual income is -19,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 268,650 K while its latest quarter income was 30,650 K.