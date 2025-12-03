4.49% volatility in Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Tuesday, Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) opened higher 4.08% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $149.22. Price fluctuations for GNRC have ranged from $99.50 to $203.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 5.99% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.99% at the time writing. With a float of $57.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.69 million.

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Generac Holdings Inc is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 92.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 741,350. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $148.27, taking the stock ownership to the 537,966 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 5,000 for $148.27, making the entire transaction worth $741,350.

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 2.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 2.53) by 0.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.99% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.29% during the next five years compared to 5.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.02. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.25, a number that is poised to hit 1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.71 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.08%.

During the past 100 days, Generac Holdings Inc’s (GNRC) raw stochastic average was set at 26.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.98 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 6.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $166.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $150.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $159.93 in the near term. At $164.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $170.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $149.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $142.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $138.36.

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) Key Stats

There are currently 58,684K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,296 M according to its annual income of 325,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,114 M and its income totaled 66,160 K.