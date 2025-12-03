4.83% volatility in Oracle Corp (ORCL) last month: This is a red flag warning

Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) on Tuesday, soared 0.08% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $200.94. Within the past 52 weeks, ORCL’s price has moved between $118.86 and $345.72.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 7.13% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.27%. With a float of $1.69 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.84 billion.

Oracle Corp (ORCL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Oracle Corp is 40.87%, while institutional ownership is 45.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28 ’25, was worth 13,971,267. In this transaction Director of this company sold 49,365 shares at a rate of $283.02, taking the stock ownership to the 151,999 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 23 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 5,000 for $280.62, making the entire transaction worth $1,403,122. This insider now owns 47,083 shares in total.

Oracle Corp (ORCL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 11/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 1.48) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.27% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.66% during the next five years compared to 7.13% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Oracle Corp (ORCL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.62 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.32, a number that is poised to hit 1.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 20.62 million. That was better than the volume of 16.08 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.46%.

During the past 100 days, Oracle Corp’s (ORCL) raw stochastic average was set at 9.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.06 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 9.87 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $260.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $211.36. However, in the short run, Oracle Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $207.20. Second resistance stands at $213.30. The third major resistance level sits at $216.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $197.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $193.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $187.80.

Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 573.29 billion based on 2,850,793K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 57,399 M and income totals 12,443 M. The company made 14,926 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,927 M in sales during its previous quarter.