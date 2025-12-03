$5.21M in average volume shows that Upexi Inc (UPXI) is heading in the right direction

On Tuesday, Upexi Inc (NASDAQ: UPXI) opened higher 9.04% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.65. Price fluctuations for UPXI have ranged from $1.90 to $22.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 25.24%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 128.48% at the time writing. With a float of $52.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.89 million.

Upexi Inc (UPXI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Upexi Inc is 12.61%, while institutional ownership is 25.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 20 ’25, was worth 127,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 218,750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $2.81, making the entire transaction worth $281,000. This insider now owns 168,750 shares in total.

Upexi Inc (UPXI) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.48% per share during the next fiscal year.

Upexi Inc (NASDAQ: UPXI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Upexi Inc (UPXI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.39. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Upexi Inc (UPXI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.17 million, its volume of 4.73 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.30%.

During the past 100 days, Upexi Inc’s (UPXI) raw stochastic average was set at 7.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.35 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.66 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.04 in the near term. At $3.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.40.

Upexi Inc (NASDAQ: UPXI) Key Stats

There are currently 59,919K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 173.46 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,810 K according to its annual income of -13,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,240 K and its income totaled 66,750 K.