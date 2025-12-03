5.82% volatility in Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ: MREO) stock price down -4.89% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.84. MREO’s price has ranged from $1.47 to $3.94 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 34.82% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.43%. With a float of $137.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.10 million.

In an organization with 36 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR is 13.57%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.43% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 61.84% during the next five years compared to 34.82% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ: MREO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 545.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.28 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.75%.

During the past 100 days, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR’s (MREO) raw stochastic average was set at 34.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0939 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0989 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9132, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1389. However, in the short run, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8167. Second resistance stands at $1.8833. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6833. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6167.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ: MREO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 278.43 million, the company has a total of 159,132K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -43,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 500 K while its latest quarter income was -14,620 K.