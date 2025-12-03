-57.93% percent quarterly performance for Endava plc ADR (DAVA) is not indicative of the underlying story

Endava plc ADR (NYSE: DAVA) on Tuesday, plunged -3.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.25. Within the past 52 weeks, DAVA’s price has moved between $6.03 and $34.94.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -1.44%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -30.86%. With a float of $42.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.66 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 11479 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Endava plc ADR (DAVA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 13 ’25, was worth 52,917. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 14,483 for $9.23, making the entire transaction worth $133,651.

Endava plc ADR (DAVA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.25) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.86% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.04% during the next five years compared to -1.44% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Endava plc ADR (NYSE: DAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Endava plc ADR (DAVA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.18 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Endava plc ADR (DAVA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.88 million, its volume of 0.9 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.19%.

During the past 100 days, Endava plc ADR’s (DAVA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.27 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.47 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.20 in the near term. At $6.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.71.

Endava plc ADR (NYSE: DAVA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 258.09 million based on 56,209K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 999,380 K and income totals 27,450 K. The company made 208,280 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.