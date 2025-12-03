$581.44K in average volume shows that BKV Corp (BKV) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with BKV Corp (NYSE: BKV) stock price down -6.09% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $28.22. BKV’s price has ranged from $15.00 to $28.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -34.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 383.09%. With a float of $12.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.76 million.

BKV Corp (BKV) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of BKV Corp is 86.12%, while institutional ownership is 18.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17 ’25, was worth 2,194,757. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 78,281 shares at a rate of $28.04, taking the stock ownership to the 1,248,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 178,281 for $28.04, making the entire transaction worth $4,998,447.

BKV Corp (BKV) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 383.09% per share during the next fiscal year.

BKV Corp (NYSE: BKV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BKV Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BKV Corp (BKV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BKV Corp, BKV], we can find that recorded value of 1.2 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.87%.

During the past 100 days, BKV Corp’s (BKV) raw stochastic average was set at 76.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.19 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.90 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.48. The third major resistance level sits at $27.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.27.

BKV Corp (NYSE: BKV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.38 billion, the company has a total of 89,970K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 580,980 K while annual income is -142,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 277,860 K while its latest quarter income was 76,850 K.