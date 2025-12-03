61.85% percent quarterly performance for Lam Research Corp (LRCX) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) stock price up 2.20% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $154.79. LRCX’s price has ranged from $56.32 to $167.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.42% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.79%. With a float of $1.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.26 billion.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Lam Research Corp is 0.34%, while institutional ownership is 84.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14 ’25, was worth 6,036,048. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer & EVP of this company sold 40,080 shares at a rate of $150.60, taking the stock ownership to the 987,237 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 40,080 for $150.60, making the entire transaction worth $6,036,107.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.91 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.79% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.93% during the next five years compared to 22.42% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lam Research Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lam Research Corp, LRCX], we can find that recorded value of 8.23 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 11.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.36%.

During the past 100 days, Lam Research Corp’s (LRCX) raw stochastic average was set at 88.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.58 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $147.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $159.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $161.56. The third major resistance level sits at $163.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $156.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $153.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $152.29.

Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 198.69 billion, the company has a total of 1,256,030K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,436 M while annual income is 5,358 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,324 M while its latest quarter income was 1,569 M.