-9.07% percent quarterly performance for Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Tuesday, Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) opened lower -5.65% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. Price fluctuations for ATOS have ranged from $0.55 to $1.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 36.92% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -25.00% at the time writing. With a float of $129.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.17 million.

The firm has a total of 15 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atossa Therapeutics Inc is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 19.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 9,887. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 11,239 shares at a rate of $0.88, taking the stock ownership to the 13,898 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 26 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $0.70, making the entire transaction worth $7,000. This insider now owns 10,257 shares in total.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.06) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -17.57% during the next five years compared to 36.92% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Atossa Therapeutics Inc, ATOS], we can find that recorded value of 0.61 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.21%.

During the past 100 days, Atossa Therapeutics Inc’s (ATOS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0488 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0474 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8868, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8188. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7355. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7708. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7962. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6748, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6494. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6141.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) Key Stats

There are currently 129,171K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 90.44 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -25,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -8,690 K.