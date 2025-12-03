-9.07% percent quarterly performance for Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) is not indicative of the underlying story

Shaun Noe

Company News

On Tuesday, Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) opened lower -5.65% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. Price fluctuations for ATOS have ranged from $0.55 to $1.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 36.92% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -25.00% at the time writing. With a float of $129.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.17 million.

The firm has a total of 15 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Atossa Therapeutics Inc is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 19.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 9,887. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 11,239 shares at a rate of $0.88, taking the stock ownership to the 13,898 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 26 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $0.70, making the entire transaction worth $7,000. This insider now owns 10,257 shares in total.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.06) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -17.57% during the next five years compared to 36.92% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Atossa Therapeutics Inc, ATOS], we can find that recorded value of 0.61 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.21%.

During the past 100 days, Atossa Therapeutics Inc’s (ATOS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0488 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0474 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8868, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8188. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7355. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7708. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7962. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6748, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6494. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6141.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) Key Stats

There are currently 129,171K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 90.44 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -25,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -8,690 K.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.