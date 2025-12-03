$901.48K in average volume shows that Yelp Inc (YELP) is heading in the right direction

Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) on Tuesday, soared 3.49% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $28.62. Within the past 52 weeks, YELP’s price has moved between $27.29 and $41.72.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 29.12%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.72%. With a float of $59.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.14 million.

Yelp Inc (YELP) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Yelp Inc is 2.95%, while institutional ownership is 101.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’25, was worth 5,626. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 195 shares at a rate of $28.85, taking the stock ownership to the 122,880 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 195 for $28.85, making the entire transaction worth $5,626.

Yelp Inc (YELP) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.53) by 0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.72% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.11% during the next five years compared to 29.12% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) Trading Performance Indicators

Yelp Inc (YELP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.99 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yelp Inc (YELP)

Looking closely at Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.03%.

During the past 100 days, Yelp Inc’s (YELP) raw stochastic average was set at 28.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.72 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.78 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.85. However, in the short run, Yelp Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.08. Second resistance stands at $30.54. The third major resistance level sits at $31.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.84.

Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.82 billion based on 61,492K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,412 M and income totals 132,850 K. The company made 376,040 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 39,320 K in sales during its previous quarter.