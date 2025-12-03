A look at Applied Materials Inc’s (AMAT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) on Tuesday, soared 4.15% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $254.75. Within the past 52 weeks, AMAT’s price has moved between $123.74 and $255.79.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 17.17%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.94%. With a float of $793.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $796.64 million.

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Applied Materials Inc is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 82.38%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25 ’25, was worth 952,942. In this transaction SVP, CLO of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $238.24, taking the stock ownership to the 84,351 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19 ’25, when Company’s SVP, CLO sold 4,000 for $234.08, making the entire transaction worth $936,321. This insider now owns 88,351 shares in total.

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 1/31/2025, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 2.3) by 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.94% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.18% during the next five years compared to 17.17% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.87 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.68, a number that is poised to hit 2.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.68 million, its volume of 7.22 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.66%.

During the past 100 days, Applied Materials Inc’s (AMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 98.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.75 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 6.11 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $226.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $181.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $269.71 in the near term. At $274.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $281.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $258.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $251.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $246.86.

Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 211.37 billion based on 796,642K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 28,368 M and income totals 6,998 M. The company made 6,800 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,897 M in sales during its previous quarter.