A look at Axsome Therapeutics Inc’s (AXSM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Tuesday, Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) opened lower -4.66% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $149.03. Price fluctuations for AXSM have ranged from $75.56 to $152.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -24.44% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 36.52% at the time writing. With a float of $41.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.31 million.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Axsome Therapeutics Inc is 17.91%, while institutional ownership is 73.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02 ’25, was worth 6,998,217. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 21,775 for $135.69, making the entire transaction worth $2,954,650.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted -1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -1.04) by -0.5. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.52% per share during the next fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Axsome Therapeutics Inc, AXSM], we can find that recorded value of 0.48 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.94%.

During the past 100 days, Axsome Therapeutics Inc’s (AXSM) raw stochastic average was set at 80.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.05 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.21 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $132.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $117.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $147.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $151.90. The third major resistance level sits at $154.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $139.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $136.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $131.88.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) Key Stats

There are currently 50,413K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 385,690 K according to its annual income of -287,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 170,990 K and its income totaled -47,230 K.