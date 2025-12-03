A look at Camtek Ltd’s (CAMT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ: CAMT) stock price up 5.22% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $105.4. CAMT’s price has ranged from $47.41 to $129.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 34.36%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.93%. With a float of $28.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.77 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 656 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Camtek Ltd (CAMT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Camtek Ltd is 36.66%, while institutional ownership is 53.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26 ’25, was worth 193,988. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,512 for $103.35, making the entire transaction worth $156,265.

Camtek Ltd (CAMT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.77 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.93% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.98% during the next five years compared to 34.36% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ: CAMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Camtek Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.52. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Camtek Ltd (CAMT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.48 million, its volume of 0.5 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.14%.

During the past 100 days, Camtek Ltd’s (CAMT) raw stochastic average was set at 65.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.82 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 4.26 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $111.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $113.59 in the near term. At $116.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $119.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $108.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $102.77.

Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ: CAMT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.08 billion, the company has a total of 45,594K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 429,230 K while annual income is 118,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 125,990 K while its latest quarter income was -53,180 K.