A look at CarParts.com Inc’s (PRTS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

CarParts.com Inc (NASDAQ: PRTS) on Tuesday, plunged -5.53% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. Within the past 52 weeks, PRTS’s price has moved between $0.43 and $1.42.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.32% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -23.24%. With a float of $52.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.57 million.

The firm has a total of 1466 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CarParts.com Inc is 24.27%, while institutional ownership is 26.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 26 ’25, was worth 99,773. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 39,533 for $0.49, making the entire transaction worth $19,331.

CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.19) by -0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.24% per share during the next fiscal year.

CarParts.com Inc (NASDAQ: PRTS) Trading Performance Indicators

CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.59 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CarParts.com Inc, PRTS], we can find that recorded value of 0.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.16%.

During the past 100 days, CarParts.com Inc’s (PRTS) raw stochastic average was set at 6.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0401 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0534 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6287, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8126. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5059. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5249. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5354. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4764, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4659. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4469.

CarParts.com Inc (NASDAQ: PRTS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 33.91 million based on 69,664K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 588,850 K and income totals -40,600 K. The company made 127,770 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.