A look at Green Dot Corp’s (GDOT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Tuesday, Green Dot Corp (NYSE: GDOT) opened higher 4.08% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $12.51. Price fluctuations for GDOT have ranged from $6.12 to $15.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.70% at the time writing. With a float of $48.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.42 million.

Green Dot Corp (GDOT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Green Dot Corp is 12.19%, while institutional ownership is 89.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28 ’25, was worth 169,604. In this transaction Director of this company sold 13,451 shares at a rate of $12.61, taking the stock ownership to the 92,737 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 7,969 for $12.37, making the entire transaction worth $98,577. This insider now owns 133,215 shares in total.

Green Dot Corp (GDOT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.35) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Green Dot Corp (NYSE: GDOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Green Dot Corp (GDOT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.54. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Green Dot Corp (GDOT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Green Dot Corp, GDOT], we can find that recorded value of 1.94 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.73%.

During the past 100 days, Green Dot Corp’s (GDOT) raw stochastic average was set at 60.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.56 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.50 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.41. The third major resistance level sits at $13.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.12.

Green Dot Corp (NYSE: GDOT) Key Stats

There are currently 55,422K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 723.24 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,724 M according to its annual income of -26,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 494,830 K and its income totaled -30,790 K.