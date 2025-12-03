A look at Harvard Bioscience Inc’s (HBIO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Tuesday, Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: HBIO) opened lower -5.94% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.77. Price fluctuations for HBIO have ranged from $0.28 to $2.38 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -18.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.00% at the time writing. With a float of $38.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.58 million.

Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Harvard Bioscience Inc is 14.20%, while institutional ownership is 36.00%.

Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/31/2024, the company posted 0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.05) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: HBIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.41. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO)

Looking closely at Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: HBIO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.13 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.46%.

During the past 100 days, Harvard Bioscience Inc’s (HBIO) raw stochastic average was set at 61.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0771 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0485 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5218, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5163. However, in the short run, Harvard Bioscience Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7685. Second resistance stands at $0.8170. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8442. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6928, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6656. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6171.

Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: HBIO) Key Stats

There are currently 44,580K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 94,140 K according to its annual income of -12,410 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 20,590 K and its income totaled -1,230 K.