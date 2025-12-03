A look at Here Group Ltd. ADR’s (HERE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Here Group Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: HERE) stock price down -3.78% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $4.76. HERE’s price has ranged from $1.60 to $15.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 82.52%. With a float of $37.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.04 million.

Here Group Ltd. ADR (HERE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Here Group Ltd. ADR is 2.23%, while institutional ownership is 6.42%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27 ’25, was worth 789,859. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 29,190 for $8.06, making the entire transaction worth $235,263.

Here Group Ltd. ADR (HERE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.55 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months).

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.52% per share during the next fiscal year.

Here Group Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: HERE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Here Group Ltd. ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.13 and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Here Group Ltd. ADR (HERE)

Looking closely at Here Group Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: HERE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.19%.

During the past 100 days, Here Group Ltd. ADR’s (HERE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.44 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.64 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.85. However, in the short run, Here Group Ltd. ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.01. Second resistance stands at $5.45. The third major resistance level sits at $5.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.63.

Here Group Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: HERE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 174.22 million, the company has a total of 54,658K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 380,480 K while annual income is 50,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 86,800 K while its latest quarter income was 15,550 K.