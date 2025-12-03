A look at Vir Biotechnology Inc’s (VIR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Tuesday, Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) was -7.25% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $6.07. A 52-week range for VIR has been $4.16 – $14.45.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -18.74% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.04%. With a float of $93.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.02 million.

Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vir Biotechnology Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Vir Biotechnology Inc is 32.75%, while institutional ownership is 54.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 132,070. In this transaction Director of this company sold 22,000 shares at a rate of $6.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,188,391 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 127,938 for $6.39, making the entire transaction worth $817,652. This insider now owns 13,982,271 shares in total.

Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.76 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.87) by 0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.04% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.14% during the next five years compared to -18.74% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 46.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vir Biotechnology Inc, VIR], we can find that recorded value of 2.07 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.81%.

During the past 100 days, Vir Biotechnology Inc’s (VIR) raw stochastic average was set at 60.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.34 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.31 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.18. The third major resistance level sits at $6.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.90.

Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) Key Stats

There are 139,125K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 783.27 million. As of now, sales total 74,210 K while income totals -521,960 K. Its latest quarter income was 240 K while its last quarter net income were -163,140 K.