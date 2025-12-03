A major move is in the offing as CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) market cap hits 645.55 million

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) stock price down -11.19% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $4.29. CTMX’s price has ranged from $0.40 to $4.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -108.84%. With a float of $127.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.07 million.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CytomX Therapeutics Inc is 24.54%, while institutional ownership is 65.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 06 ’25, was worth 461,906. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 101,793 shares at a rate of $4.54, taking the stock ownership to the 987,891 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 06 ’25, when Company’s CEO proposed sale 101,793 for $4.54, making the entire transaction worth $461,909.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.23 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.84% per share during the next fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CytomX Therapeutics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.35 million, its volume of 1.97 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.54%.

During the past 100 days, CytomX Therapeutics Inc’s (CTMX) raw stochastic average was set at 72.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.29 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.14 in the near term. At $4.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.10.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 645.55 million, the company has a total of 169,435K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 138,100 K while annual income is 31,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,960 K while its latest quarter income was -14,230 K.