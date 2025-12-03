A major move is in the offing as Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) market cap hits 232.22 million

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ: DGXX) stock price down -8.76% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.88. DGXX’s price has ranged from $0.85 to $6.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 41.68%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -86.36%. With a float of $50.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.60 million.

Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Independent Power Producers Industry. The insider ownership of Digi Power X Inc is 22.57%, while institutional ownership is 7.98%.

Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -86.36% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ: DGXX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Digi Power X Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.57. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digi Power X Inc (DGXX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.21 million, its volume of 3.39 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.04%.

During the past 100 days, Digi Power X Inc’s (DGXX) raw stochastic average was set at 31.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.58 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.85 in the near term. At $4.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.86.

Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ: DGXX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 232.22 million, the company has a total of 45,830K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 37,000 K while annual income is -6,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,150 K while its latest quarter income was 300 K.