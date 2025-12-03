A major move is in the offing as Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) market cap hits 449.01 million

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) on Tuesday, soared 3.25% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $30.15. Within the past 52 weeks, DIN’s price has moved between $18.63 and $35.81.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -6.33%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -25.19%. With a float of $13.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.41 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 992 employees.

Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dine Brands Global Inc is 3.89%, while institutional ownership is 77.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21 ’25, was worth 98,887. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,600 shares at a rate of $27.47, taking the stock ownership to the 3,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 4,082 for $24.50, making the entire transaction worth $100,009. This insider now owns 41,947 shares in total.

Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 1.35) by -0.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.19% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.08% during the next five years compared to -6.33% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.05 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.24, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)

Looking closely at Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.48%.

During the past 100 days, Dine Brands Global Inc’s (DIN) raw stochastic average was set at 96.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.24 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.00 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.39. However, in the short run, Dine Brands Global Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.53. Second resistance stands at $31.94. The third major resistance level sits at $32.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.36.

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 449.01 million based on 14,424K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 812,310 K and income totals 64,890 K. The company made 216,170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.