A major move is in the offing as e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) market cap hits 4.43 billion

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) stock price down -3.21% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $76.66. ELF’s price has ranged from $49.40 to $150.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 40.42% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -15.99%. With a float of $57.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.43 million.

The firm has a total of 633 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of e.l.f. Beauty Inc is 3.04%, while institutional ownership is 98.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 24 ’25, was worth 269,531. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,760 shares at a rate of $71.68, taking the stock ownership to the 11,550 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 24 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 3,760 for $71.68, making the entire transaction worth $269,531.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/31/2024, the company reported earnings of 0.74 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.99% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.84% during the next five years compared to 40.42% growth over the previous five years of trading.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are e.l.f. Beauty Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.76. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [e.l.f. Beauty Inc, ELF], we can find that recorded value of 1.67 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.98%.

During the past 100 days, e.l.f. Beauty Inc’s (ELF) raw stochastic average was set at 8.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.57 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 5.45 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $99.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $76.81. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $79.42. The third major resistance level sits at $80.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $68.52.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.43 billion, the company has a total of 59,637K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,314 M while annual income is 112,090 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 343,940 K while its latest quarter income was 3,000 K.