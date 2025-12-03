A major move is in the offing as Entegris Inc (ENTG) market cap hits 12.10 billion

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) on Tuesday, soared 4.63% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $76.29. Within the past 52 weeks, ENTG’s price has moved between $60.75 and $112.36.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.66% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.27%. With a float of $150.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.60 million.

Entegris Inc (ENTG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Entegris Inc is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 116.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01 ’25, was worth 4,373,017. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17 ’25, when Company’s SVP, Chief Strategy Officer sold 488 for $77.43, making the entire transaction worth $37,786. This insider now owns 14,124 shares in total.

Entegris Inc (ENTG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.78) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.27% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.66% during the next five years compared to 0.66% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Entegris Inc (ENTG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.13 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Entegris Inc, ENTG], we can find that recorded value of 2.2 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.71%.

During the past 100 days, Entegris Inc’s (ENTG) raw stochastic average was set at 35.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.55 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.54 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $81.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $82.95. The third major resistance level sits at $85.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.79.

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.10 billion based on 151,600K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,241 M and income totals 292,790 K. The company made 807,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 70,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.