A major move is in the offing as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) market cap hits 1.13 billion

Shaun Noe

Company News

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) on Tuesday, plunged -4.00% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.26. Within the past 52 weeks, EYPT’s price has moved between $3.91 and $14.96.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.65% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -30.72%. With a float of $71.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.79 million.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc is 13.83%, while institutional ownership is 74.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28 ’25, was worth 7,475. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $14.95, taking the stock ownership to the 215,847 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 200 for $14.95, making the entire transaction worth $2,990. This insider now owns 216,347 shares in total.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.48) by -0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.72% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.04% during the next five years compared to 15.65% growth over the previous five years of trading.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) Trading Performance Indicators

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.11 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc, EYPT], we can find that recorded value of 0.68 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.54%.

During the past 100 days, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (EYPT) raw stochastic average was set at 77.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.88 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.78 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.77. The third major resistance level sits at $15.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.53.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.13 billion based on 82,787K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 43,270 K and income totals -130,870 K. The company made 970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -59,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.

News Daemon
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.