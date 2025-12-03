A major move is in the offing as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) market cap hits 1.13 billion

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) on Tuesday, plunged -4.00% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.26. Within the past 52 weeks, EYPT’s price has moved between $3.91 and $14.96.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.65% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -30.72%. With a float of $71.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.79 million.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc is 13.83%, while institutional ownership is 74.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28 ’25, was worth 7,475. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $14.95, taking the stock ownership to the 215,847 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 200 for $14.95, making the entire transaction worth $2,990. This insider now owns 216,347 shares in total.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.48) by -0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.72% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.04% during the next five years compared to 15.65% growth over the previous five years of trading.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) Trading Performance Indicators

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.11 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc, EYPT], we can find that recorded value of 0.68 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.54%.

During the past 100 days, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (EYPT) raw stochastic average was set at 77.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.88 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.78 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.77. The third major resistance level sits at $15.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.53.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.13 billion based on 82,787K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 43,270 K and income totals -130,870 K. The company made 970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -59,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.