A major move is in the offing as Groupon Inc (GRPN) market cap hits 720.54 million

On Tuesday, Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) was 3.76% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $17.04. A 52-week range for GRPN has been $9.06 – $43.08.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -13.82%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -32.89%. With a float of $22.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.75 million.

Groupon Inc (GRPN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Groupon Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Groupon Inc is 45.34%, while institutional ownership is 64.27%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 96,647. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 3,055 for $31.64, making the entire transaction worth $96,660. This insider now owns 101,676 shares in total.

Groupon Inc (GRPN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at 0.21) by -0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.89% per share during the next fiscal year.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Groupon Inc (GRPN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.93. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Groupon Inc (GRPN)

Looking closely at Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.37%.

During the past 100 days, Groupon Inc’s (GRPN) raw stochastic average was set at 8.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.92 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.33 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.52. However, in the short run, Groupon Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.98. Second resistance stands at $18.28. The third major resistance level sits at $18.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.41.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) Key Stats

There are 40,755K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 720.54 million. As of now, sales total 492,560 K while income totals -59,030 K. Its latest quarter income was 122,830 K while its last quarter net income were -118,370 K.